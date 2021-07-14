Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon, has reacted to reports that the government has appointed him as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Auctioneers Association.

An appointment letter cited by adomonline.com jointly signed by Chairman and General Secretary, PMB Tagoe and Henry Maama Nelson, respectively confirmed Mr Biney’s new portfolio.

“We would want you to build and maintain a positive public image for the Association that will shape its public opinion,” the letter, dated June 30, 2021, said.

Reacting to the appointment on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve.

He said his appointment came from the Association itself and not the Akufo-Addo government.

“When the announcement came that I have been appointed as the PRO, people started calling me and asking me questions, some even said the Government of Ghana appointed me.

“I want to state emphatically that my appointment came from the Association because it’s a professional association and has nothing to do with Ghana government,” he said.

