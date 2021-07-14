Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, says New Patriotic Party (NPP) members who are asking former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, to return allowances paid her in the previous government are rather after ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, he doesn’t comprehend why NPP gurus such as John Boadu, the party’s General Secretary will ask Mrs Mahama to refund her allowances while it’s evident she isn’t the only former First Lady living in the country.

In a Facebook post, Kwame A Plus said no one asked First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia to return their allowances after days of backlash, hence it’s not apt to ask Mrs Mahama to emulate the act.

Additionally, A Plus said the attack on Mrs Mahama goes a long way to prove that his husband, former President Mahama is the one they are after.

In a long piece on his Facebook page, A Plus further queried why the NPP will go after only Mrs Mahama when other former First Ladies such as Nana Agyemang Konadu Rawlings and Madam Theresa Kufuor among others were equally paid allowances.

Suddenly, these m*f*s in NPP have come together to ask Lordina Mahama to return allowances (not salary) she received yet they are not asking Nana Konadu who has benefited from Nsawam to Cantonments to return allowances because the target is John Mahama. Kwame A Plus

Ghanaians know!! They are wise!! These tricks won’t work!!! If you don’t allow the wise people in your party to come back to communicate sense to the citizens, you’ll lose more in 2024, he said in the post.

Why attack Lordina and leave out former First Ladies? – A Plus

After giving everything including free water and electricity to Ghanaians, they voted massively against the NPP. The reason is that the citizens knew the electricity and water were a trick. That is why they voted against them.

Sadly, the many wise people who speak sense on behalf of the party have been sidelined by a bunch of people who take the wrong bus to school daily 😔 Even the mentally disturbed person at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital knows that they are dumb!!!

Nobody has asked the former and current first lady to return ALLOWANCES paid them. Kwame Nkrumah’s and Dr Hilla Liman’s families have always been taken care of by current and previous governments. Akufo-Addo has taken care of Nana Konadu big time. We all accept that they deserve some allowances.

What people are against is to make them Article 71 holders and give them back pay and ex-gratia.

Fortunately, the current first lady who is my personal person herself has rejected it. I love her, her sister planned my wedding. I’m very close to her family. I’m biased towards them, I won’t lie, but I was disappointed when I heard the news and I’m happy she made me proud.

Suddenly, these mof*s in NPP have come together to ask Lordina Mahama to return allowances (not salary) she received yet they are not asking Nana Konadu who has benefited from Nsawam to Cantonments to return allowances because the target is John Mahama.

Ghanaians know!! They are wise!! These tricks won’t work!!! If you don’t allow the wise people in your party to come back to communicate sense to the citizens, you’ll lose more in 2024.

NPP had the men!!! Now they have a boy’s brigade and are led by dadabee 🙄🙄🙄 who can’t slap them to stop fooling!!!

You can spend your day here insulting. I’m going to chill in Porto Rico. Will send you photos ok 😘😘😘😂😂😂.