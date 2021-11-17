A 25-year-old man, Kojo Quaye, has been paraded naked in the principal streets of Awutu Breku on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The man, while in the act of stealing, was caught by the youth of Awutu Akrampa and later stripped naked before being handed over to the police.

Information gathered indicated that the suspect together with his accomplices had robbed more than three houses in the area before being caught by the irate youth of Awutu Akrampa.

In an interview with Adom News, Seth Baah, one of the numerous victims of the suspect, had a distress call from a neighbour and was informed of the ongoing robbery only to come and find the suspect under his bed.

Residents have called on the Police to curtail the robbery menace in the area.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been rushed to the Awutu Bereku Health Centre for treatment due to his condition by the Awutu Bereku Police Officers.