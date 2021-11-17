Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, has revealed that the government will pursue a policy to expand surveillance capabilities to combat criminal activities nationwide.

Upon delivering the 2022 Budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday, he disclosed that “the initiative is an effort of five ECOWAS member states which include Togo, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso at sharing intelligence for counter-terrorism and associated criminal activities.”

According to him, to execute this initiative, “the Cyber Security Authority was officially inaugurated on 1st October 2021 under the Cyber Security Act 2020, Act 1038.”

To improve cyber security systems, the Minister elaborated that “the government will continue with the retooling of the Military and Departments and Agencies under the Ministry of Interior with modern tools and software for improved communications and enhance Intelligence collection and analysis.”

READ ALSO: