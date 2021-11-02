The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, has blamed the devastating effects of the covid-19 pandemic on the government’s failure to fix CCTV cameras in police stations across the country.

In 2018, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the wake of attacks on police stations by suspected criminals and thugs, announced that government would install CCTV Cameras as part of efforts to equip the police service to deal with future threats on personnel at the stations.

The project was expected to commence in January 2020 and is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

But on the floor of the House Tuesday, Mr Dapaah, who appeared to answer an urgent question on the progress made so far, noted that in spite of the delay, some 432 out of 900 police stations across the country are benefiting from the exercise.

He also added that the deployment of the cameras will be extended to the outstanding stations.

The Minister, also said for the police and other security personnel to work without fear, 432 out of the police stations across the nation have also been connected where there are plans for the others to be hooked.



