President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness over an accident at Akumadan in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region that claimed six lives.

The bodies of the six, according to the police, have been burnt beyond recognition.

This unfortunate incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning, also left several others in critical condition.

The bus was said to have run into a Kia Rhino towing vehicle and caught fire.

Taking to his Twitter page, President Akufo-Addo expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured speedy recoveries.

The President further urged drivers to drive safely to reduce the accident rates in the country.

Meanwhile, the victims are undergoing treatment at the Akumadan Government Hospital while the charred bodies have been deposited at the Nkinkaso Government Hospital morgue.

Read the tweet below: