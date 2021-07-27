The youth of Awutu Breku in the Awutu Senya District of the Central Region have killed over 50 dogs at Awutu Akrampa.

This action reportedly follows the directive of a fetish priest over claims that it was a taboo to keep the animals.

Residents, who are incensed by the action, said they find it difficult to come to terms with it as these animals serve as security against rampant robberies in the area.

The fetish priest and the youth are said to have stormed the town wielding weapons including guns, cutlasses and sticks to aid their actions.

The leader of the youth, who is also the spokesperson for the fetish priest, Nai Rahman Duodu, speaking to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei, said the directive was a message the gods gave to the fetish priest.

According to him, the residents were notified prior to the exercise but some persons turned deaf ears and had to suffer the consequence.

He explained the gods frown on the rearing of dogs and growing of groundnuts, adding that it has triggered the wrath of the gods on the town before.

He said the traditional leaders were aware of the exercise, hence they were only complying with customs and traditions.

He, however, called on the affected residents to calm down as he pledges dialogue on the way forward.

The irate residents have also threatened to retaliate should the situation repeat itself.

Listen to Nai Rahman in the audio attached above: