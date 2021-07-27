Ghana’s Ambassador to Japan, H.E. Frank Okyere, chaired a ‘Zoom Conference’ with Ghana’s contingent in Japan for the Tokyo Olympic Games as part of the regular assessment of the team.

The meeting, which saw all the 14 athletes in attendance, were also to ensure that all the Covid-19 protocols by the IOC and the Japanese government are observed strictly by every Ghanaian at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Also in attendance were the head of Government Delegation at the Tokyo Olympics and Director General of National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi; Secretary-General of GOC, Mohammed Shanoon and Chef De Mission of the Ghanaian contingent, Michael Aggrey, as well as all the coaches and athletes of Team Ghana.

After the presentation of the general reports in camp by the Chef De Mission on Saturday, July 24, 2021, a message from the leader of the Government Delegation, Prof Twumasi was delivered to thank the Mission in Japan for their dedicated service.

On his part, Ambassador Frank Okyere once again hailed Team Ghana for the splendid display of Ghanaian culture during Friday’s opening ceremony which has won admiration across the globe.

He reiterated the Embassy’s unflinching support for the team to ensure that Ghana triumphs in the competitions.

Leaders of the athletes, coaches, and medical team also made various presentations to climax the successful meeting.

Series of such meetings will be held as part of Ghana’s regular assessment of the team.