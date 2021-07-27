The Police Command in Yobe said it has arrested four suspects in connection with the killing of Hassan Abubakar, a staff of a commercial bank.



The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Monday, July 26. He said the suspects are; Umar Shaibu, 21, Tajjuddeen Taufiq, 20, Ismail Mohammed, 17, and Bulama Modu, 17.



He stated that the suspects were arrested following a report by a colleague of the deceased, Abubakar Musa, who said that Mr Abubakar didn’t report for duty and efforts to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.



Consequently, detectives swung into action and searched his home where bloodstains were observed on the floor with some iron rods covered with blood, probably used in the commission of the offence.

On July 24, 2021, the principal suspect, Shaibu, who happened to be the househelp of the victim, was arrested while carting away valuable items from the victim’s house.



Upon interrogations, he confessed to the crime, stating that on July 22, 2021, he and three other suspects attacked the victim in his house.

The incident was supposed to be a robbery, but the victim ended up dead, and out of panic, he said they buried the corpse in the compound and fled.

The following day, they began to sell the property until they were eventually nabbed by the police.