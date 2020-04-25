It has emerged that popular gospel musician, Prophet Seth Frimpong, sadly died of severe stroke attack after falling in his home.

According to fellow gospel musician, Bro Sammy, because it was raining at the time Prophet Frimpong had the attack, he did not get any help until after the rains subsided by which time he had collapsed.

When residents in the house eventually came to his recue and rushed him to the hospital, things were too late.

He left behind a child and wife, who is currently outside the country.

Watch video below: