The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, beat incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo by scoring 54.7% in an online poll organised by songstress Becca on her Twitter Timeline.

Becca, who has a mix blend of New Patriotic Party and NDC followers asked her fans: “Who will be elected president again at the 2020 Presidential election, who has your vote?”

She gave the option to choose between Mr Mahama who served as a former President (2012-2016) and President Akufo-Addo, who is seeking re-election.

Out of 11,884 votes, Mr Mahama came tops with 54.7 percent while President Akufo-Addo scored 45.3%.

Several of the comments praised Mr Mahama as a better choice than President Akufo-Addo.

EIU data

Becca’s online poll comes after the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) tipped President Akufo-Addo to be victorious in the 2020 general election against Mr Mahama.

This is because, according to the EIU, the NDC will find it difficult to convince Ghanaians it is a better custodian of the country’s economy under former President Mahama.

“We, therefore, expect Mr Akufo-Addo and the NPP to secure re-election,” the EIU’s April 2020 report stated.

“The next national elections are due in December 2020. The EIU expects the NPP to retain power, as the party is seen as a better custodian of the economy than the opposition NDC,” the report added.