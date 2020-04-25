Police at Abuakwa in Kumasi have arrested four people said to be linked to network marketing company, QNET, over suspected scam to which 29 West African nationals have fallen victim to.

The West African nationals were allegedly lured into Ghana under the pretext of securing them jobs in a mining firm for which they paid 700 dollars each.

According to Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah, they, however, arrived in Ghana, last February only to learn the deal was rather for network marketing.

Efforts to retrieve their money have been unsuccessful. They have since been leaving on the benevolence of people for survival.