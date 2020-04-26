The Paramount Chief of the Akwamu Traditional Area has advised the public to desist from castigating individuals suspected to be infected with Covid-19.

He made the appeal at a public sensitisation event organised by the Akwamu community Covid -19 team at Mpakadan and Apeguso in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The chief stressed that everyone is susceptible to contracting the deadly coronavirus hence there is no tangible reason to negatively brand patients.

He commended that government for the mandatory quarantine policy stating that it is yielding results.

The Akwamu chief further warned against propounding conspiracy theories and politicising issues regarding the Covid-19 in the country.

At the same event, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asuogyaman, Samuel Kwame Agyakum told Adom News’ Kwasi Azor that the assembly has made the wearing of nose masks mandatory for all residents.

This move was in a bid to effectively fight the spread of the Covid-19.