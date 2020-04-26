The Health Ministry has directed food vendors, market traders and commercial bus drivers to wear face masks at all times.

Commuters on public transport, persons in commercial centres, facilities and buildings but “not limited to offices, bars, workshops, restaurants, sports arenas, spas, salons, shopping malls, churches, clinics, hospitals and all facilities accessible to the public whether private or public” are also to wear face masks at all times.

The directives were contained in a statement signed by the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and copied to Adomonline.com.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW