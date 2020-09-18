Ghanaian international footballer, Sulley Muntari and wife, Menaye Donkor, have welcomed their second baby.

The beauty queen confirmed her child birth in an interview on Accra-based GhOne TV after the host stunned her with a congratulatory message.

Speaking on why it was kept out of the public, she said though it was not intentional it was good for personal reasons.

She said she just wanted her privacy and enjoy her family, adding that there was no need to display pictures out there.

“Once you put up maternity pictures, there will be a lot of pressure on you to answer questions you may not be ready for and I wasn’t prepared for that.

“Moreover I have graduated from being a girl to a mother with two kids,” she explained.

She, however, did not disclose the gender of the baby and when exactly she put to birth.

Listen to her in the video below: