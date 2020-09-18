The Electoral Commission, as part of the voters’ register exhibition, has rolled out an SMS verification system to support the process.

This will kickstart from Friday, September 18 to September 25, 2020, alongside the manual verification at the various polling stations.

It will include correction of details, replacement of unclear photographs and verification of polling station details among others.

To access the service, voters can text their Voter Identity Card Number to the Short Code 1422.

Meanwhile, registrants, who want to verify their details at the various polling stations, are expected to present their Voters’ Identity cards for verification.