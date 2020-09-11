The electoral commission, under constitutional requirements has set date for the exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register for inspection by Voters at all polling stations.

The week-long exercise is expected to begin throughout the country from Friday September 18 to Friday September 25.

The exhibition will make room for voters to check their names, particulars and other details as to effect corrections where necessary.

It also serves as a platform to challenge unqualified persons; minors and non-Ghanaians.

Again, the exhibition will help voters verify their polling stations details ahed of December 7 elections.

To reduce pressure on the polling stations, an SMS platform has been set up to enable voters access their registration details through a short code 1422.

