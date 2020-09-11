The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will assign one lawyer to every collation centre on election day in December to protect the ballot.

National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo wants members of the party to devote resources to police the ballot to ensure victory for John Mahama.

The Chairman said this at a capacity-building workshop for lawyers and former appointees of the party in Kumasi.

“It is the aggregate of the polling station results that will give us the victory come December 7. So my clarion call is that, identify yourself with a polling station.

“Of for nothing at all, where you vote, make sure that on election day you are staying there from morning till the election results are declared,” he said.

Ahead of election 2020, the NDC has formed a legal committee, attracting lawyers from its fold to assist in resolving issues that may crop up at the collation centres in this year’s elections.

The training workshop to be replicated across the country is aimed at building the capacities of these lawyers and former appointees to protect the ballot at every collation centre.

The capacity-building workshop organised under the auspices of Regional Chairman, Nana Kwasi Andrews was to train participants on the workings of the Constitutional Instrument governing election 2020.

Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said the training has become necessary to fortify its weapons for election day.

“We are involving our lawyers so that at the point of collation, they will be there to ensure that at the point of collation, they will e there to ensure that everything is done within the parameters of the law,” Mr Ankrah clarified.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo indicated that the party is in the process of exploring outdoor sources of funding to execute manifesto promises.