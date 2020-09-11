Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has said she doesn’t need anything from the government because she has been neglected for long, even at a time she was not well.

Maame Dokono is well known in Ghana not only as an actress but also as a singer, television personality, author and a politician.

She has paid her dues as far as the creative arts industry is concerned but speaking to Christian Agyei Frimpong, the host of Anigye Mmre entertainment talk show on Accra-based Onua FM, she said she doesn’t need any money or anything from the government even if she dies.

“Nobody from the New Patriotic Party visited me when I was not feeling well,” she stated.”

“It is not about money. It can be just a flower and I will appreciate it but nobody visited me.”

“Now that I’m alive if you don’t honour me, nobody should come and give [me] big money.”

Finally, Maame Dokono was grateful to Diamond Appiah for giving her a car at her birthday party.