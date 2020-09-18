Just as customers of liquidated fund management firms are to receive their deposits, the staff of collapsed banks will also be paid their salary arrears.

Deputy Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mrs Deborah Mawusi Agyemfra, who made the announcement, said SEC has asked the Human Resource Departments of the collapsed firms to submit relevant data on staff for entitlement payment.

The SEC boss was speaking on The Big Agenda, Thursday.

Some 1,500 sacked employees of defunct financial institutions have been agitating for salary arrears.

The workers got so agitated after the government announced the payment of deposits of clients of 22 out of the 53 collapsed banks.

Mrs Agyemfra clarified that the government had not neglected the ex-staff, but is focused on paying the customers first.

This week, the Coalition of Ex-staff of the Defunct Fund Management Companies has not only asked for salary arrears but is asking to be included in the bailout package the government planned for the banks.

One major question Nana Ampofo Adjei asked on The Big Agenda on Adom TV was whether or not the ex-employees deserve what they are demanding after allegedly mismanaging customers’ deposits.

Spokesperson, Theo Painstill, said whatever the situation is the ex-staff are suffering and deserve support.

Watch video below for more:



