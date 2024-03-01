A growing number of people over fifty are single, and many are looking for love.

While outdated statistics and media hype claim the chances of getting married go down significantly with every decade you have lived, the reality is most people after 50 will experience the best love of their lives. So don’t believe the hype.

People in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and, yes, even 80s are dating more than ever. They are falling in love and creating strong and intimate relationships. They put their children’s and grandchildren’s generations to shame. And this is why.

Here are 4 reasons why being 50+ is the best time for dating

1. Enough life experience to understand what is truly important from what is not.

They know who they are and know what works for them and what does not. No more games. They understand the value of relationships and appreciate their significant others more.

2. Learned from past relationships.

They have either lived through a divorce or the death of a spouse and can reflect on what went right and wrong and why. The ability to gain insight and lose ego is at its best. This is what enables you to create more intimacy and less drama.

3. More freedom from which to enjoy life.

At this juncture, chances are children have left the nest, and careers are firmly established. Some people have already transitioned careers into leisure time and are open to new adventures and life experiences.

Remember, 50 is the new 30; 60 is the new 40; 70 is the new 50. There is a lot of life yet to live and a lot of love yet to give.

4. The desire and capacity to enjoy intimacy to its fullest.

No more concern about pregnancy. No more concern about performance (thank you, medical advances). No more concern about self-consciousness, you’ve probably seen it all by now.

The mature adult is comfortable with their identity and has the confidence to express themselves freely. Confidence, know-how, and attitude far outweigh the allure of a younger body — at least in the long run.

Get out and meet people. Enjoy new experiences. Get on an Internet dating site. Take a risk. Love after 50 is your best love yet. You have the maturity, wisdom, and confidence that like-minded people want and desire.

You are in the time of your life when you have the time, resources, and energy to try new things and meet new people. Take advantage of all the other fabulous single people out there who are waiting to meet you!