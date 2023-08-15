Controversial socialite Efia Odo has ignited a lively debate on social media with her candid statement that she would not consider dating a man who earns GHS 3,000 or less monthly.

The outspoken celebrity shared her perspective during a ‘Keeping it 100’ podcast on relationships, financial expectations, and societal norms.

In the discussion, she claimed to have passed the stage where she accepts meager allowances from men simply because they are yet to be successful.

According to her, she needs an already established man, not a trying one, since she herself has attained quite an admirable level of success.

“I won’t take a man who is just trying in life, I’ve passed that stage. I am an already-made b*tch, so if you are not already-made I am not going to f*ck with you,” she said.

In Efia Odo’s opinion, a man earning GHS 3,000 or less has no business even talking to her, not to talk of seeking a romantic relationship.

Her assertion has garnered attention from various corners of social media. While some applauded her for being forthright about her preferences, others questioned the emphasis on income as a sole criterion for a meaningful relationship.

