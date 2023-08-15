The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bawku , Amadu Hamza, has revealed over 200 people have been killed in the renewed conflict, which started in November 2021 till date.

Speaking on Joy FM, the MCE noted that many people may have died as a result of the conflict, with their bodies not being given to the police.

“The conflict started on November 24, 2021, and though the official records on the death toll from the conflict are to come from the police, theirs may be far lesser than the real numbers on the ground.

“It will be difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed, but it will hit over 200 if I’m not lying because some combat happens in locations that are difficult for the police and military to get to,” he said.

Mr Hamza’s revelation comes on the back of a shooting incident over the weekend that claimed the life of one person and left three injured.

The deceased has been identified as Paul Agyeman Konadu, a technical teacher at Zamse Senior High/Technical School in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

Mr Hamza who expressed worry at the situation and the continuous deaths, said no arrest has been made yet.

ALSO READ: