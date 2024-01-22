The National Peace Council has assured Ghanaians of its continuous commitment to address and possibly end the Bawku conflict.

Chairman of the Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi said although the Bawku conflict has resurfaced, there has been a lot of engagement to ensure that it is resolved.

“The situation is becoming much more difficult but on our part, we have not given up. The Otumfuo committee is actively working. The Inter-Ethnic committee is also working and we hope that given a little bit more time, there might be some way to resolve the conflict,” he said.

He was speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on January 19, 2024.

Rev. Dr Gyamfi called on the public to support the security personnel rather than subject them to scrutiny, adding that this would give them the motivation to give their best in addressing the conflict.

“We need to support the military and the police to bring stability to the area. Sometimes, I think that an attack on the military and the police is wrong because if we lose them, then we don’t have anybody there to help us,”he said.

His comments follow the resurgence of the Bawku conflict with five individuals losing their lives within the past 48 hours.

Despite the tragic loss of lives, another incident unfolded as a bus transporting approximately 45 students from the Presbyterian Nurses Training College in Bawku was ambushed by two armed individuals on motorcycles near Binduri in the Upper East region on Friday.

A number of students who were injured due to the attack were been rushed to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

According to information reaching JoyNews, the students who had just vacated were heading towards Bolgatanga when they were ambushed by the two men on motorbikes.

