A Pennsylvania man has been stabbed to death by his neighbour for snoring loudly.

The incident came to light last Sunday evening in Upper Moreland Township, where police responded to the home of Christopher Casey after receiving a 911 call from him reporting a stabbing.

Cops discovered Casey’s neighbor, Robert Wallace, about 50 feet from the house with two knife wounds in his body. Casey was stabbed in the right thigh and police found blood inside and outside the residence.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital, where Wallace died. Casey was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to piece together that Wallace went over to Casey’s home that night and stepped onto his porch to detach a screen from one of the windows.

The duo had gotten into a heated argument, during which Casey produced a military-style knife, plunging the blade into Wallace twice. It was not clear how Casey suffered his wound. Police recovered the knife at the crime scene.

It was further learnt that the neighbors had been involved in an ongoing beef over Casey’s loud snoring, which could be heard through a wall shared by their connected homes.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Casey was arrested on Thursday, January 20, and charged with Third-Degree Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter and Possessing an Instrument of Crime. Casey is currently in custody, while being held on $1 million cash bail.