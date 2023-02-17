Twenty-three people, including a 12-year-old, have been killed in the Bawku clashes between January 31 and February 10 this year, that’s according to the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

The Network, in a Bawku situation tracking report, has warned that the conflict is providing opportunities for extremists and terrorist infiltration into Ghana.

A situation, the Network believes could result in intense cross-border violence by the extremists between Burkina Faso and Ghana’s northern borders.

Earlier today, it was reported that three drivers transporting pepper and tomatoes from Bawku to Accra have reportedly been shot dead, with several others sustaining injuries.

This was after unknown gunmen opened fire on the cargo trucks at a spot 20 kilometres from the town.

Some of the injured are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Survivors of the shooting which occurred on Tuesday showed LuvNews their bullet-ridden vehicles and recounted their ordeal.