Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has made a donation to former coach, Sellas Tetteh.

Tetteh, who led the country to win the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Egypt, has been unwell for some time now.

The donation was made on his behalf by his mum Mrs Maha Ayew and the spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie.

At the 2009 African Youth Championship, Tetteh served as Ghana’s head coach.

He helped the Ghana U-20 team win the competition for the first time since 1999, qualifying them for the World Cup.

Following the triumph, Tetteh became the first African coach to win the trophy and was named the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Coach of the Year Award and the CAF Coach of the Year Award.

Tetteh, speaking to Sports Obama TV in an interview last month, confirmed that he has been chasing the Ghana Football Association [GFA] and Ministry of Sports for bonuses owed him since 2009.

He has, however, had stints with the Black Stars as interim boss and Liberty Professionals, as head for the side.