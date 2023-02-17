Defender Virgil van Dijk could start Liverpool’s Premier League game at Newcastle on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the centre-back, 31, “looked absolutely ready” to return to the side during Thursday’s training session.

The Netherlands captain has not played since being taken off at half-time in the defeat by Brentford on 2 January.

Asked if Van Dijk was available to face the Magpies, Klopp said: “I think so.”

Van Dijk was an unused substitute in the Reds’ win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

“Yesterday [Thursday] he looked absolutely ready, and today I think he will look the same. And then we make a decision.”

Liverpool travel to St James’ Park in ninth place in the table after a season of poor form and injuries, while their hosts are fourth and targeting Champions League qualification.

Klopp says opposite number Eddie Howe has overseen an “absolutely exceptional” turnaround after taking charge with the side in 19th place last season.

“This is a massive game. If you want to reach something this season, we have to chase everybody, especially those who are ahead of us in the table,” Klopp said.

“It will never be easy, but we have to try. It’ll be tough; Newcastle are the best defence in the league, lost just once to us, we needed a late goal. They are very consistent and that is the first step to success.

“Eddie Howe has done an exceptional job, absolutely exceptional. The financial possibilities they have, or will have, are exceptional, but it is not because of that.

“He arrived in a difficult situation, they stayed comfortably in the league, now the team is unrecognisable.”

Klopp also confirmed injured duo Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz were unavailable for the trip, while teenage defender Calvin Ramsay is expected to miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery.