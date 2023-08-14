Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey has embarked on a new chapter of his life, getting remarried in a private and intimate ceremony over the weekend.

The joyous occasion comes just two years after he tragically lost his wife, Vida Danso, leaving fans and well-wishers in awe of his resilience and newfound happiness.

The wedding, which was held in an undisclosed location, showcased the actor’s radiant smile as he exchanged vows with his new partner.

Videos from the event have surfaced, depicting the couple donned in exquisite green and orange kente attire, symbolizing rejuvenation of life and the promise of a fresh start.

It was a royal affair as the couple dresses traditionally as a king and queen.

The actor has garnered immense support from fans, friends, and fellow industry colleagues, who have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

