Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has voiced his criticism of the Nigerian government’s proposed military intervention in Niger following a coup in the Sahelian country.

During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, the musician, whose birth name is Damini Ogulu, questioned the feasibility of the government’s plans given the ongoing fuel crisis in Nigeria.

In a candid yet humorous manner, Burna Boy expressed his concerns, directly slamming the givernment to focus on their own worries intead of intervening in matters that does not concern Nigeria.

He asked the government to inject that energy in reinstalling the fuel subsidy for the betterment of the nation.

Speaking in Pidgin English, he said, “What’s going on? They say we’re entering a war like this [laughs]. Fuel is scarce, and you want to go to war. How are you even going to get to the battlefield? Are you going to use… What are they using with that generator? Gas generator. It’s shocking to me. Nigeria is always dealing with trouble.”

