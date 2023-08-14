Ghanaian music sensation Stonebwoy has ignited a spirited conversation on social media with his participation in a project related to the legendary Bob Marley.

Stonebwoy is one of the 12 artistes selected from Africa to make an impressive remake of Bob Marley’s Wailers ‘Africa Unite’ album.

The Reggae/Dancehall artiste took ‘Buffalo Soldier’ – the seventh song on the 10-track album – to an explosive height.

The lyrics penned by Stonebwoy for this special collaboration exposed political leaders and their nonchalant attitude to the plight of their citizens.

“The leadership are drunk with power, they don’t give a dam whether we eat or whether we shower. They never want to listen to the cry of the innocent, they are rather planning for war,” he sang.

In other verses, Stonebwoy also spoke on neocolonialism, exploitation of Africa and the greed-filled leaders in Africa who are to be blamed for the stagnation of the continent.

The remix has captured the attention of fans who have applauded him for his ability to blend his distinctive musical style with the iconic legacy of the Reggae legend.

Buffalo Soldier is currently the most trendy song on the ‘Africa Unite’ album.

Listen to Stonewboy’s lyrics below: