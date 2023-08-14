Author, playwright and motivational speaker, Uncle Ebo Whyte, has given out some love nuggets to people who are yet to get married.

Speaking at Joy FM’s Family Forum dubbed ‘Becoming Mr and Mrs’ on August 12, 2023, at Best Western Plus Hotel in Nungua, he told the patrons that the concept of unconditional love is a myth.

“They think there is something called unconditional love. I am here to tell you that it is a myth. There is nothing like unconditional love in this life. It doesn’t exist. It doesn’t exist anywhere,” he said.

He further noted that unconditional love cannot even be found in the Bible.

According to him, people love because of what they gain from others.

“Before you get married discover why your partner loves you. And understand that when you stop doing it, you are undermining the very foundations of that relationship,” Uncle Ebo Whyte intimated.

He is one of the people that spoke at the programme put together by Joy FM’s family show, Home Affairs, hosted by Edem Knight-Tay, who doubles as the Programmes Manager of Joy FM.

Other speakers were Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah, First lady of the Royal House Chapel.

There were also seasoned relationship coaches and counselors, including Mrs. Theresa Wiafe Asante (Mama T), Ariel The Wellness Coach, Kobina Atta-Bedu, PG Sebastian and Lawyer Kwaku Yamoa Paintsil, all of whom are regular pundits on Joy FM’s Home Affairs programme.

The singles breakfast meeting was meant to empower persons who are planning to get married with knowledge and practical life lessons to help them succeed as they make that life-long commitment.

A wide range of topics including health and wellbeing, finance, communication, sex and intimacy, abuse, unrealistic expectations, faith and religion, technology, were addressed.

The conversations were interspersed with a buffet breakfast, entertainment, giveaways and a platform to network.

‘Becoming Mr. & Mrs.’ was supported by Shape Healthcare Specialist Medical Centre, Niche, GOBA Kente and Marie Noelle’s Spa and Salon.