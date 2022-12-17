Of moons, airplanes and husbands; Ebo Whyte's Festival of Plays is here

Christmas is here again and for lovers of stage plays and good stories, this means one thing; the Roverman Festival of Plays.

This year, the festival is packed with five exciting plays that have received great reviews so far.

The festival starts on 24th December with ‘Take Me To The Moon’. This play explores love, ambition and power play in the corridors of power.

The play asks one question; What is your biggest dream, the one that scares you even thinking about it? And what if pursuing that dream could cost you the love of your life?

Next is ‘Devil’s Wife’, which shows on 25th December. Devil’s Wife exposes a man’s willingness to brave it all for love, even in the face of death. You will be introduced to Rev Kweku Kom, whose interest in Zoe could lead to his death. Will he proceed? Is he willing to fight the ultimate battle to be the one who survives the first wedding night with Zoe?

‘I Slept With Your Wife’ shows on Tuesday, the 27th of December 2022. This is a play that has one of the most mind-blowing sets ever built in Ghana.

The play is set in an airplane and the plane actually flies on stage! It is a thrilling tale of confessions 29,000 feet in the air. It is a tale of fearful captains, fearless wives and funny fathers.

The festival then moves to New Year’s Day, with the Roverman team serving patrons with ‘Husband Material 7 Yards’.

If Ghana ever had a classic and melodic response to 1965 classic ‘The Sound Of Music’, this would be it. It tells the story of a jobless Joe whose wife was quite charitable with complaints.

They have three children bringing light and laughter to their home and encouraging their failing father that his setback is not forever.

Toss in a Dr. who looks like a scoliosis patient and we have the perfect villain to tell a harmonious Ebo Whyte story.

On 2nd January 2023, the curtains come to a close with ‘He Said, She Said’. For a writer like Mark, ideas are the fodder that he feeds on for his livelihood. As the saying goes, writing is a jealous wife.

And on a day when Mark gets ideas visiting for the perfect story, his wife decides to stake her claim in his life as one who needs attention too.

In comes the battle between the ideas and his wife as to who holds the monopoly over jealousy and drama.

‘He Said, She Said’ is a hilarious peep into Mark and Hannah’s life. You will definitely identify yourself in there.

Tickets for the plays are selling for GHC100 each and can be bought via USSD on *365*535#. One can also get tickets via traditional outlets.

Also, visit Roverman and Uncle Ebo’s Social Media pages to find out more.

For Enquiries call 0505546010 or send a Whatsapp to 0505546030.

The Festival of Plays is a Beyond The Return event and is sponsored by Gino Max, GCB Bank, Ebony Condoms and Logistics Movers.