Ghana’s capital, Accra, is gradually becoming a city adorned with art thanks to the numerous extraordinary graffiti designs, splurged on the city’s walls.

It’s a project spearheaded by the Creative Arts Agency, and its aim is simple; transform major public spaces and monumental sites for all.

The latest phase of the project was done at the Burma Camp-Giffard overhead in Accra and has been unveiled.

The once dull overhead has now become a picturesque site, worthy of taking a shot or two.

The breathtaking graffiti designs, interspersed with Ga symbols and names, were done by artistes from the Ghana Association of Visual Artistes, and ‘Accra dot alt’.

CEO of the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, said more designs should be expected.

“This is our ‘Arts for All’ phase three. The first was at Ako-Adjei, the second one Tetteh Quarshie, this is Giffard road, and this is our biggest one to date. One of the main things I think for myself is to push artist visibility whether it’s just in our country or globally, another thing is to make sure we have ownership of our work.

“A lot of our work whether is fashion, film or music or poetry, we lose our ownership or copyright. I want our African or Ghanaian artists to be well vest in owning work,” she said.

“We are not going to say where the next site is, but due to this one being the biggest, we hope that the next one will be bigger. I can’t say where the next site is going to be, it’s a surprise.

With Phase 1, 2 and 3 done and dusted excellently, we can only imagine what phase 4 and 5 will look like.”