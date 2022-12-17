Dr Louisa Satekla-Ansong has earned a masters in public health after successfully graduating from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday December 16, 2022.

Earning her MPh Masters in Public Health from the illustrious Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), the celebrated Ghanaian health personality and entrepreneur’s new educational success adds to a list of significant academic distinctions earned throughout her career.

She is an award-winning Dental Surgeon who practices at Charisma Dental Clinic in Accra, Ghana. She previously graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2016, where she received a distinction and was awarded the prestigious Overall Best Student Prize.

She has received numerous nominations and awards throughout her professional career, including the 2021 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) and Pulse Health Influencer of the Year for her enormous contribution to Ghana’s development and giving back to society. Her clinic has been the destination for celebrities, such as Davido, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, KiDi, Joselyn Dumas, and more, seeking expert guidance on their dental health.

Masters in Public Health done and dusted. All glory to God! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jR7f7Liudp — Dr. Louisa A. Satekla (@drlouisa_s) December 16, 2022