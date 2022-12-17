Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has taken to social media to share adorable photos with her husband as he marks his birthday.

Her husband, Hanny Mouhtiseb, turned a year older on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The lawmaker, who could not keep calm over the new milestone, took to her Facebook to flaunt him with rare vacation photos.

Miss Safo and her husband Manny Mouhtiseb.

Describing Mr Mouhtiseb as her best friend and wonderful husband, Miss Safo lauded him for his love, support and strength each passing year.

“Together we have braved the storms of the past year and I look forward to many more fulfilling years,” she extolled.

Credit: Adwoa Safo Facebook page.

On behalf of her kids, Kevin and Daniella, Miss Safo wished her husband a fruitful year and celebration.

Below is the full post: