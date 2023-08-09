Musician Stonebwoy has made his debut on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart.

The artiste’s song ‘Life & Money’, which features Stormzy debuted at number 47 on the chart. The track is the lead song on Stonebwoy’s 2023 album 5TH Dimension.

Stonebwoy in July dropped the remix of ‘Life & Money’ with US rapper Russ.

This comes months after the 17-track album “5Th Dimension” album debuted at number 8 on the Billboard World Reggae Album chart, after its release.

This is the first Ghanaian album to score this success on the reggae charts. According to Billboard, the album was ranked “based on multi-metric consumption blending traditional album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming (audio and video) equivalent albums.”

This is not the first time Stonebwoy’s work has scored a Billboard Chart appearance.

In 2017, his critically acclaimed album ‘Epistles Of Mama (EOM)’ appeared on the Billboard World Album Chart and in 2020 his single ‘Nominate’ made it to the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.

Meanwhile, In May 2023, ‘Life & Money’ with Stormzy, claimed the No. 14 spot on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart.