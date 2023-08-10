Dancehall King Shatta Wale has yet again stirred another controversy by boldly declaring that his colleague Sarkodie can never surpass his level of success in his lifetime.

Shatta Wale, while emphasizing his experience and contribution to the music industry, dismissed comparisons to other A-list artistes like Sarkodie.

He is of the view that such comparisons make the other party feel elevated, whereas they are below his level.

Owing to his years of dominating the industry, Shatta Wale made claims of superiority in terms of experience and knowledge on the music dynamics.

He went on to say that Sarkodie in particular is nowhere near him in terms of experience and the comparison should be halted with immediate effect.

“I am bigger than all those guys. I am more experienced in this business. Comparing me to Sarkodie makes him feel so big. Sarkodie can never be better than me in his life,” Shatta bragged.

Shatta Wale’s statement has sparked discussions among fans and netizens, fueling debates about their respective achievements and impact on the music fraternity.

Watch video below:

Sarkodie can never be bigger in his lifetime than shatta wale



-Shatta Wale on radio Today pic.twitter.com/kR4xsb4cZV — Giancito Rexefani🦋🐟 (@AnalystGiancito) August 9, 2023



