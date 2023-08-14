Gospel songstress Empress Gifty has discounted perceptions that she is boastful, saying all she does is to let the world know what she has.

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Empress Gifty said that the notion that she brags cannot be true.

“I don’t brag, I say what I have and that’s not bragging,” she said.

The ‘Jesus Overdo’ hitmaker has been known for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle on social media and shooting expensive music videos, which create a lot of commentary in the music industry.

However, the singer noted she chooses to do that because she has the means.

“Empress, I have the money and I shot the video, and the video is classy….”

She also warned off social media users who attack her and her family.

“I need to feel comfortable on pages, so if you come and disrespect me on there, I will put you in your lane.”

