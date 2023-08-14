

One person has been attacked and killed by unknown assailants at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, Amadu Hamza, the incident which happened at a fuel station also resulted in the injury of two women.

“They say that the assailant came closer to the Total filling station area and then shot. In fact, it wounded the driver [who later died]. He is a teacher in Bolgatanga,” he told JoyNews.

“It also led to some bullets passing through the breast of one other woman, and then the other lady too has also been affected. But these are minor injuries according to the police.”

The incident took place on Saturday, August 12 while the unsuspecting crowd went about their normal daily activities.

Residents and stakeholders are extremely worried about the recent developments.

It is unclear yet what the rationale for the act was.

However, Amadu Hamza says the police working around the clock to bring the attest to the perpetrators.

ALSO READ: