Private legal practitioner, Kweku Yamoah Paintsil, has engaged in a fiery exchange with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, in light of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) recent call for the resignation of Dr Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, along with his deputy officials.

In a bold stance, the NDC issued a stern ultimatum on Tuesday, August 8, threatening a march to the premises of the Bank of Ghana if Dr Addison and his deputies fail to step down within a tight 21-day window.

The party cited what it deemed as irresponsible management of the bank by these high-ranking officials as the grounds for their demand.

However, responding to development, on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr Paintsil expressed sharp criticism of Dr Forson’s actions, particularly in light of his ongoing legal battles.

Dr Forson currently faces trial on multiple counts related to alleged financial misconduct in the well-known ambulance case.

Mr Paintsil didn’t mince his words, accusing Dr Forson of hypocrisy, stating, “Your matter is in court, and you are here telling BoG to leave. It’s a hell of hypocrisy.”

“They are hypocrites if they maintain those two positions.”

Challenging the very principles and standards being advocated, Mr Paintsil questioned the possible course of action should the Bank of Ghana officials choose not to heed the NDC’s call to resign.

He rhetorically inquired, “So what are the principles and standards we are talking about?”

