Jomoro Constituency’s Member of Parliament, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, also recognised as the mother of Dancehall sensation Fantana, has shared captivating videos on her social media platforms.

The videos showcased her elegance as she donned stunning corset gowns, exuding confidence and style.

Taking to both Instagram and TikTok, Dorcas graciously displayed herself in the corset gowns, which she wore for a special wedding celebration. Her intention was to grace the event with her regal presence and she certainly achieved that.

For the first ensemble, the theme was an enchanting blend of yellow, accented by white and touches of red. The incorporation of traditional kente fabric in these hues added a touch of cultural significance to her attire.

Complementing her outfit, she sported a pair of exquisite golden glasses that added to her radiant appearance. Her smile beamed with warmth and grace, radiating an aura of joy.

Continuing her fashion journey, Dorcas unveiled her second outfit, a ravishing red corset gown. With this attire, she embraced her curves and elegantly revealed a hint of her cleavage, all while maintaining an air of sophistication and poise.