Photos of the final resting place of the late founder and leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, have popped up on social media.

The photos showed a white-walled glass edifice that will house the tombstone.

Credit: Ghanaweb

Per the funeral poster, the renowned man of God was to be buried at the church premises at Ngleshi Amanfro, where the special tomb was prepared by the church.

It is, however, not clear if this magnificent edifice is indeed located on the church premises.

Credit: Ghanaweb

This comes on the heels of his final funeral rites on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Credit: Ghanaweb

The remains of the televangelist was laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre for viewing and filing past as part of the funeral.

