The final funeral rites of the founder of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, have been held.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The solemn ceremony attracted mourners and sympathisers from far and near, mostly his church members.

The church members were clad in customised white and black cloth with his photos embossed on them, while the pastors wore black suits with their clerical collars.

The popular charismatic preacher died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The televangelist had been battling stroke since October 23, 2021, which eventually led to his demise.

The funeral was in the wake of an injunction secured by the widow, Mrs Magaret Boakye, popularly known as Yaa Asantewaa, of the late clergyman.

She wanted the burial and final funeral rites to be held following a resolution on disagreement among the family.

However, Yaa Boakye, the daughter of the late pastor, declared that her father’s funeral would come off as scheduled.

Watch the video above for scenes from the ceremony:

ALSO READ: