The wife of Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, founder and leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), Yaa Asantewaa (Mrs Boakye), has been barred from performing widowhood rites in honour of her husband.

This was made known by the current leadership of the church when they informed the membership about the upcoming one-week celebration of the passing of the late preacher.

“When we went to Otumfuo’s Ankobiahene Baffour, something came up that we need to explain to avoid any misrepresentation. What happened was that Maame Yaa Asantewaa was called but she refused to honour the invitation and the Ankobiahene based on that and the fact that the family has not officially invited her to a funeral ruled that she cannot perform the widowhood rites. So on that note, Maame Yaa Asantewaa is not invited to the one-week celebration, “ the church leadership said amidst a resounding jubilation by the members in a video shared by Oman Channel.

The leadership explained that the decision by the Ankobiahene of the Otumfuo, Baffour Kusi was a result of the failure of Mrs Boakye to honour an invitation from the chief’s palace for a meeting on the funeral arrangements.

“This decision is not from us, the church or the family. We all met there as the family, church and children and we are aware she was also invited but failed to come without giving any reason to the chief. So the chief based on that to rule on the subject,” the leadership said.

The church leaders also announced that the one-week observation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the premises of RPNGC on the Accra-Kasoa road.

“The family, the church leadership and the children have met at Otumfuo’s Ankobiahene’s palace and we have all agreed that our father’s one-week celebration will be held on March 31, 2023,” the leadership said.

The renowned man of God passed away on Tuesday night February 21, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Prior to his demise, Reverend Boakye had been ill since November 2021, and his absence from the church brought about a power struggle between his wife on one hand and the leadership of RPNGC on another.

The pastor, while on his sick bed, had on multiple occasions accused his wife and her family of attempting to cause him public ridicule.

In August 2022, Mrs Boakye was captured in CCTV footage engaging some leaders of the church in a heated confrontation.

The video showed an angry Mrs Boakye attempting to assault the leaders of the church over some donations made by the members of the church during a service.

Widowhood rites in Ghana refers to some rites performed by and for a bereaved married woman. The rites in a long determine the legitimacy of a wife in the eyes of her husband’s family and her right to inheritance.

The practice also serves as an opportunity for the bereaved woman to honour her late husband.