Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has reacted to the United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer’s warning to Ghana over the anti-LGBTQ bill before parliament.

The US Ambassador stated that Ghana will be less attractive to American companies and LGBTQ investors with the passage of the controversial bill.

The outspoken legislator in a post on Facebook said “Ghana remains welcoming and open to American investors as a stable, viable democracy. We welcome investors who value the principles of integrity and respect the cultural values of their partners.”

To him, Ghana passing the bill should not be a big deal as some US states have similar laws.

“I am confident it should not be a worry as our intended legislation is NOT different from American laws in states like Florida and Kentucky. I believe the US Supreme Court agrees largely with Ghana’s position,” he added.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has insisted that the anti-LGBTQ bill by the end of the year.

He indicated that Parliament will not be intimidated by no institution or country from doing its work.

The anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, which is currently under consideration by Parliament, aims to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion and advocacy of LGBTQ+ content, and provide protection and support for children and individuals involved in LGBTQ+ issues.

Below is his post:

