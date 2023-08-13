

What stabilises a romantic relationship? Love or money? This is a controversial yet deep question; I know. But in this day, and modern society, most of the youth hold the view that it is absurd to believe love is the core factor that stabilises a relationship.

From Friday’s discussion on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, the answer given by about seven out of 10 viewers who called in or sent their messages said money. Yes, l’argent. Kudi. Cash was the answer and they believed there is no two ways about it.

About 2 out of 10 viewers believed both options [money and love] are equally important in a relationship —Sika kakra, כdכ nso kakra—.

But for one out of the 10, they believed love is a vital factor that is needed in a relationship, and one caller shared his experience, attesting to that fact.

The caller who identified himself as Nana, said that if a relationship is founded on love, that factor, superseded everything regardless of the sequences of events that may occur in the course of the relationship.

He said his partner chose him, who was financially unstable at the time, over well-to-do solicitors due to the love she had for him.

“When I met my partner, she was being chased by people who were established. I had nothing at the time; she was just suffering like this like myself. We loved each other.”

Nonetheless, he emphasised that despite that ‘shaky’ beginning they have also been able to establish themselves and that has become the icing on the cake.

“Today, the money we are making is only enhancing the love that we had. It didn’t buy us any love, it didn’t buy us any happiness, it only makes it sweeter, I guess. So, love anytime, any day,” the caller stated.

Although he acknowledged that it is important for both parties in a relationship to enable the couple to live in comfort, he stressed that money alone could not hold a relationship together.

The caller advised, “If that [money], is the reason alone for you to be in a relationship with somebody, then it’s a recipe for disaster if you ask me.”