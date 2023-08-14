Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has said that actor cum politician, John Dumelo, will lose the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections in the 2024 polls.

According to him, the constituents will retain the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Lydia Alhassan.

He expressed his disappointment in Ghana Movie Awards Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fred Nuamah for stepping down from the contest.

To him, Mr Nuamah would have given Mr Dumelo a good run for his money.

“I was happy Fred was contesting John because, in this second attempt, John was too boastful as if he owns the place. He was so overconfident that he was winning so I was happy he was being contested just to prove that the people can change. It’s politics anyone can win but if he says he has backed down, I don’t think he’s confident enough. He doesn’t believe that people love him.

“I loved Fred Nuamah more than John and if I had the chance to vote I would vote for Fred. Aside from the fact that John is hardworking, I think he only wants to be an MP to prove a point. John will lose again because the people already have a candidate,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

In a letter addressed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s General Secretary and the chairman of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Mr Nuamah officially withdrew and threw his support behind his former political rival, Mr Dumelo.

The NDC has declared Mr Dumelo as Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.

