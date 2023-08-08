Renowned Ghanaian actor, farmer, and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has expressed his sentiments following fellow actor and politician Fred Nuamah’s decision to withdraw his bid for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidacy in the upcoming 2024 elections.

In a letter addressed to the NDC’s General Secretary and the chairman of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Nuamah officially withdrew and threw his support behind his former political rival, John Settor Dumelo.

Reacting to the news during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr Dumelo shared his response on the matter.

He stated, “I am happy. It’s a relief, and it’s a good time.”

He revealed that he had met with Nuamah prior to the public announcement of the withdrawal, having engaged in discussions “once or twice” regarding the situation.

Dumelo also acknowledged the role of party leaders in influencing Nuamah’s decision, saying, “I knew some of the leaders in the party talked with him, and he believes that also accounted for his decision.”

With Nuamah’s exit from the race and another candidate also stepping down, Dumelo is now poised to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat for the NDC without opposition.

Confident about his prospects, Dumelo emphasized, “We will make sure we unseat the incumbent MP in that constituency, Lydia Alhassan. I have seen her weak point and will ensure that I have done my homework and believe that I will win hands down, with or without the students on the University of Ghana campus.”

Meanwhile, Fred Nuamah, speaking on the same show, revealed that he has yet to meet with Dumelo following his decision to withdraw.

He mentioned that Dumelo had reached out to discuss how to proceed and offer support.

Nuamah and Dumelo’s relationship had been strained due to political rivalry, with Dumelo accusing Nuamah of betraying him by contesting against him in the 2020 primaries.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon primary, among several others, had been postponed by the NDC in an effort to address internal matters before holding the primaries.

The withdrawal of Fred Nuamah adds a new dimension to the political landscape, setting the stage for a focused and unopposed effort by John Dumelo to secure the parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections.

READ ALSO: