Dr Joseph Hamilton, the husband of renowned gospel musician Diana Hamilton, has lauded his wife as a truly perfect woman.

He shared that their understanding of each other is so profound that they believe it’s destiny they were meant for one another.

Being a medical doctor in the UK, and his wife working as a registered nurse cum gospel musician, the duo said they try to make time for each other, although his wife usually has a tighter schedule.

“We share a deep understanding and excel in our respective fields. Even though her commitments are considerable, she can travel to Ghana on a Saturday and be back in London by Tuesday morning,” he elaborated on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

When questioned about any aspects of his wife he might wish to alter, he swiftly responded, “My wife is perfect, and I wouldn’t want to change anything about her.”

As for his favourite among Diana’s songs, he readily named “Adom” without hesitation. Dr Hamilton explained that the song deeply resonates with his life journey, symbolizing the trials he faced in his youth when he sold newspapers to support himself and his family.

“Adom is my cherished song. I’ve come a long way, and I believe grace has carried me. During my newspaper-selling days, I’d read many articles, and that’s how I learned to read.”

Discussing his role as a doctor, Dr. Hamilton noted, “I am a family physician managing chronic illnesses and averting conditions like strokes, diabetes, and cancer. I work to prevent complications. Some conditions, like COPD and irregular heartbeats, are less common here.”

He delved into his upbringing, mentioning, “I was born in Kwabeng in the Eastern Region. I attended primary school in Bonsu and then moved on to Nsutem for junior high. Later, I attended Pope Johns before enrolling in KNUST.”

“While I wouldn’t term them as hardships, those experiences were invaluable in shaping me. I lived with a family involved in newspaper sales. During weekends, I collected newspapers near the current location of Linda Dor and sold them at Bunso junction. On Mondays, I would return to school,” he disclosed.

